The Team USA men's basketball squad is taking on an intense quarterfinal matchup against Brazil. A win will move the USA to the next round of the 2024 Olympics. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suited up for the matchup and helped his team take a commanding lead, but he suffered a concerning injury late in the game.

James exited the floor to the locker room after being inadvertently hit in the face during the third quarter, per ClutchPoints on X (formerly Twitter). Thankfully, James later returned to the bench and appeared to be fine.

However, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that James suffered a head injury and received four stitches for it, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. Hopefully, the injury will not cause any lingering issues.

LeBron James, USA march on to next round of Olympics

LeBron James has been a vital part of Team USA's success through their early matchups in the 2024 Olympics. Through three Group Phase matchups, James averaged 14.3 points, per FIBA Basketball. He is embracing his role as a leader on the team despite being the oldest member.

Team USA had a steep 74-51 lead at the time of James' injury. The USA eventually won 122-87 after an all-around team effort.

Devin Booker led the team in scoring with 18 points. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards scored 17 off the bench. He was followed by Joel Embiid (14), Anthony Davis (13), James (12), and Kevin Durant (11). Durant broke Team USA's all-time record for most points scored the in Olympics, passing former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

Bruno Caboclo led Team Brazil with 30 points in their loss.

Team USA will now advance to the semifinals with their win on Tuesday. The team looks to continue to use their tremendous depth to overcome the opposition. Nevertheless, stout intangibles will also be important for victory, and the squad's leaders contain them.

NBA legend Grant Hill praised LeBron James and Stephen Curry before the Olympics for their respectable professional stints and claimed them as model leaders for the team:

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Curry and James will continue to help guide the USA to their ultimate goal.