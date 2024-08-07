Team USA is breezing past their Olympics competition to this point, as their demeanor off the court effectively captures their dominance. After leading Team USA to a 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Devin Booker posted a photo of the star-studded squad looking completely relaxed and confident.

If anyone had no basketball knowledge of any kind and asked who the favorite it is to win the Gold Medal in Paris, you could just show them this picture and they would probably have their answer. While there are still potential challenges ahead, Team USA has given fans no reason to doubt it, at least during the Summer Games.

Devin Booker, Team USA make a statement

Brazil was thoroughly outmatched, as the Americans issued a balanced and relentless attack. They stayed active on defense, constantly found avenues to the basket, erupted from 3-point land (15-of-31 ) and withstood a terrific 30-point effort from former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo.

Several guys made a sizable impact in the game. LeBron James showcased his distinguished playmaking skills with nine assists, Joel Embiid thrived amid ongoing criticism and scored 14 points in only 12 minutes (he is in discomfort, though), Kevin Durant set a remarkable record and Anthony Edwards remained hot from the field (17 points on 6-of-10 shooting).

But it was Devin Booker who scored a team-high 18 points while draining five 3-pointers in the runaway win. He also added three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes. Although it is easy to be distracted by legends like James, Durant and Steph Curry, the Phoenix Suns All-Star guard deserves his just due. When he is firing on offense, Team USA seems unstoppable.

As this era of American Olympics basketball nears a close, Booker could be an integral part of the new one. He already reached the mountaintop at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and is now intent on helping the country grab gold for a fifth straight time.

A semifinals showdown with Serbia should not theoretically threaten that ambition, especially considering how it went when the two nations clashed in group play. Nevertheless, a squad led by Nikola Jokic can never be underestimated. A potential finals matchup against either France or Germany is also intriguing. But do not expect the Team USA players to wear any concern on their faces.