Dallas Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb met with reporters over Zoom on Thursday. He discussed many different topics, such as the latest injury updates for the Wings. Bibb was also asked about Arike Ogunbowale and her overall impact on the organization.

Bibb began by addressing Ogunbowale's work ethic. He gave her credit for not only being a “hard worker” but also being especially “smart” in going about her training.

“I would start way back in the offseason,” Bibb said. “She had always been a hard worker, I think she has gotten really smart in her offseason prep. In terms of focusing on what she wants to enhance and then going to work at. I've never seen a more consistent worker than Arike, it's everyday. Whether it's August or December, it's the same approach everyday. She's also added what I call non-traditional things to her development… It's not just all about being on court. It's the pilates, it's the recovery, it's the yoga, the mental aspect.”

Leadership is another important attribute of any superstar in every sport. Arike Ogunbowale has unquestionably displayed elite leadership ability, something Bibb commented on.

“This is clearly her team. I think she has embraced that role. I've watched her put her arm literally and figuratively around our younger players… She spent a lot of time talking and mentoring Maddy (Siegrist) for example coming into this year. I think the growth that you saw from Maddy was primarily the work that Maddy put in, but I think Maddy would tell you the help that Arike has provided, it is also beneficial.”

Arike Ogunbowale continues to step up for Wings

She is obviously a great player. Ogunbowale is an All-Star who could potentially make an MVP run at some point. Bibb, though, said he has also been impressed by the way Ogunbowale has learned how to deal with adversity.

“Then I think learning how to deal with the adversity that we've had this year,” Bibb said. “She, like everyone in our organization top to bottom, wants to win more than anyone can imagine. It is crushing when we don't. It's been particularly crushing in a season like this which we've lost as much as we have coming into a year with expectations that were higher than ever. She's learned to manage that a little bit better. Not just solely be focused on her… But the collective team. When things don't go well, being positive and productive in that down moment to help us get back positive momentum.

“I think, like great players, learning how to relate to others, even at this level, aren't as talented and as naturally gifted. Learning how to communicate differently with each kind of teammate, to get the most from that communication, the most from that teammate. I've watched that happen over the last couple years. I think Arike has developed into a tremendous leader for our organization… We're far, far, far better off with her, put aside the tremendous output and production, but just in terms of her presence in our organization, than we would be without her.”