We're back to continue coverage of the 2024 Olympics from Paris, France as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the basketball tournament. Top teams will face off as home country France takes on the reigning FIBA World Cup Champions Germany in the semifinal stage. Check out our Betting series for all of our France-Germany prediction and pick.

France is 3-1 through the Olympic tournament thus far and they've made it to the semifinal following an 82-73 win over Team Canada. Their only loss came against Germany, who also ended winning their group. Now, they'll have a chance at revenge and a possible ticket to the Gold Medal game.

Germany is 4-0 and unbeaten through this Olympic tournament. They're managed all four of their wins by double-digits and they beat this Germany team once before to the tune of 85-71. Coming in as the reigning FIBA World Cup champs, they'll be looking to meet the United States in the Gold Medal game and further establish their dominance.

Why France Will Cover the Spread/Win

France escaped their last game against Canada after a poor shooting night, but their defense stepped up big and forced and equally-off night for Team Canada. They allowed Canada just 5-21 from three and Victor Wembanyama provided a huge presence inside with 12 rebounds during the contest. While players like Nic Batum and Frank Ntilikina were quiet, international veterans Isaia Cordinier and Guerschon Yabusele stepping up with 42 combined points during the upset. It's clear that this team is motivated by their home country and they're looking for yet another upset over their biggest competition.

To be successful in this game, Team France will have to conitinue leaning on their interior defense and forcing teams to beat them with three-point and midrange shooting. Wembanyama has been a defensive stalwart all Olympics and his length on the interior is the single most important aspect for Team France. They'll need their shooting to improve against a team like Germany, but we should see their numbers increase after already seeing this matchup. Look for Batum to have a solid bounce-back performance after his last game.

Why Germany Will Cover the Spread/Win

Germany has been a powerhouse ever since their impressive win at the FIBA World Cup and throughout the entire Olympics, they've posed the biggest threat to the United States as a worthy opponent. They'll have all the confidence facing this France team following their previous 14-point win over them. They handled Greece quite easily to get to this point and they're happy to see yet another advantageous matchup in the semifinals. During their last meeting against France, NBA stars Franz Wagner and Denis Schroder led the way with 52 combined points – look for them to have another huge impact finding their shots in this game.

Big man Daniel Theis will have a huge task in guarding Victor Wembanyama once again during this game, but we've seen him succeed in this position before and the rest of the German defense does a great job in providing interior help. The more they can crash down on Wembanyama and the interior, the more they'll be able to force France into scoring the ball from the perimeters. Look for Denis Schroder to be very aggressive in driving the paint and forcing the French defenders to foul him as he gets to the line.

Final France-Germany Prediction & Pick

This will be a very exciting matchup through the Olympic Basketball semifinals and this rematch has been brewing ever since the two teams' meeting in the group stage. France is coming in off a massive upset over Team Canada and their chemistry has hit a peak as they enter this game. They'll need every bit of luck and hot shooting to come their way as they try to stifle the balanced scoring of the Germans.

Team Germany, on the other hand, had a ton of success driving to the paint against Team France and they stand to have similar success if they're able to cause foul trouble and find opportunities at the free-throw line. They were 15-16 from the line in their first game against France and their defense thrived, forcing 9-24 shooting from three.

For this final prediction, we have to take Germany to advance to the Gold Medal match. They're firing on all cylinders at the moment and their squad has been playing lockdown defense all tournament. After shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Team Greece, they should have no trouble finding a similar result here against Victor Wembanyama and Team France.

Final France-Germany Prediction & Pick: Germany -4.5 (-114)