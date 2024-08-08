The Warriors' Draymond Green is known for his outspoken opinions on the game of basketball. He doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing his stance on things, including Steve Kerr's coaching aptitude at the Olympics in Paris, France on Thursday.

The United States national team trailed Nikola Jokic's Serbia early in the second half on Thursday as Green took to social media to speak his peace. Green wanted Kerr to shuffle his lineup, specifically to insert the man known as the ‘Slip Reaper,' Kevin Durant, as Team USA's offense sputtered out.

The Green comments came amid questions about whether the Warriors still believe in the Green/Stephen Curry duo for contending in the West. Meanwhile, a debate on Stephen Curry vs. Dwyane Wade was settled.

As Team USA battled Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Team Serbia, Green let loose with comments on X.

Green's call-out of Coach Kerr

Green intimated that Kerr was being too strict and stubborn with his lineup vs. Serbia. He also called for more playing time for Kevin Durant, the ex-Warriors forward and one of the NBA's all-time leading scorers.

“Sometimes you have to scrap them rotations,” Green said while watching the contest and posting about it on his official X account.

“Would love to see KD in the game right now,” Green added while watching Team USA fall behind in the second half.

“USA would be winning if he was there,” one fan said in response.

“Would love to see him back on the Warriors. Still can't believe Klay left,” another fan added.

Warriors offseason outlook

It's been an offseason of change for the Dubs as Klay Thompson moved on to Dallas, breaking up the vaunted Splash Brothers duo that used to exist between him and Stephen Curry.

Trade talks for Lauri Markanen, the Jazz's sharpshooting forward, have also fallen apart. That means the Dubs will likely start next season with Green and Curry as the focal point of Coach Kerr's team.

Sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski has gotten plenty of hype as a potential All-Star this coming season, but he appears far from ready to lead the Warriors deep into the playoffs, especially with his relatively slight frame and lack of consistent, effective Curry-caliber deep shooting.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis as the team's undersized center, the Warriors will once again have hopes of playing small-ball in a conference full of behemoths including Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

As the season wears on, Green might be tempted to put on not just his coaching hat, but also his GM hat for the Dubs, who have a rocky, uphill climb toward a return to the NBA Playoffs ahead of them.