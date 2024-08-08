Brandon Aiyuk is still looking to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers, but the team isn't rushing to get a deal done. There have been several teams that have reached out to the 49ers with deals for Aiyuk, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and the New England Patriots, but have not been able to sway them.

Aiyuk has already turned down a lot of money to go to another team, so that must not be the reason that he wants to get traded, according to Mike Garafolo on the Rich Eisen Show. The Patriots were willing to offer Aiyuk $32 million a year, but they decided to focus on the young receivers that they already have.

“I'm telling you right now, no matter where he signs, no matter where he gets traded, no matter where the next deal comes from, whether it's the Niners or anybody else, I'll still leave them involved,” Garafalo said on the Rich Eisen Show. “It's not going to be that number. So he's already, I can tell right now, he has already turned down more money to go wherever else he is going to be. So frankly it's not just about the money for him and you know I know he wanted to play in Washington, but I don't know exactly what the draw is for him in Pittsburgh. I think he's just got a feeling about that team and a feeling about that situation that he wants to gravitate toward. So it's going to be at a much lower number than 32.”

The 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk fiasco continues

Throughout the San Francisco 49ers trying to find Brandon Aiyuk a new destination, the one team that has stayed consistent through the process is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There had been rumors that the two teams had come to a verbal agreement, but those rumors were not deemed true.

The Steelers could use a dynamic receiver on their team, and he would probably slot in as their best receiver as well. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin added to the rumors when he was asked about whether they were looking to add their receiver room.

“I'll let you guys speculate on that,” Tomlin said with a smile on an appearance on WDVE.

Whatever the 49ers decide to do, it will not be because they just want to get rid of Aiyuk, but they've found the best deal in exchange for the receiver, according to Adam Schefter.

“A lot of people around the league believe that the 49ers are not going to be in any rush to make a move despite the fact that everyone is waiting for an update, waiting to see when and if Brandon Aiyuk will be traded,” Schefter said. ” He might be, and he might be soon, but they're not rushing into anything right now.”