NBA Champion, Boston Celtic, and Team USA member Jayson Tatum is having an offseason to remember as he tries to earn the United States their fifth-consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. It seems to also be a big upcoming year for him and Jordan Brand as Tatum was recently spotted rocking an all-new signature sneaker at the Olympic games.

The Jordan Tatum 2 first released back in March 2024 and eventually became the shoe Jayson Tatum won his first NBA Championship in. Based on his life’s story, always sported along the “Deuce” written on his shoes, it wasn’t long before Tatum and Jordan Brand teased the newest edition of his signature line.

Jordan Tatum 2

The newest shoes were spotted on Tatum during Team USA’s win over Brazil in the quarterfinal stage of the Paris Olympics. Tatum scored five points and added three rebounds in 20 minutes of action, but the bigger story may have been the unveiling of what is likely to be his newest signature sneaker.

Featured here in dark navy blue and a contrasting dark teal color, the shoes are highlighted by white piping throughout and are reminiscent of the basketball sneakers of the late 1990’s. That era was also significant for the USA’s “Dream Team,” so Tatum debuting these during the Olympics could be a subtle nod to the USA’s basketball dominance.

There’s no word on an official release and the Jordan Tatum 2 is still seeing constant releases in circulation. Nevertheless, seeing Tatum rocking these on-foot is already a great indicator that we’ll have more models to come in the near future. While the jury is still out, sneakerheads are already hailing these as Tatum’s best sneakers yet.

What do you think of the newest Jordan Tatum 3? Are these Tatum’s best signature sneakers yet?