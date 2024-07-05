Father Time has held Andy Murray firmly in his grasp for years now, but the three-time major champion has refused to go gently into that good night. Until now, that is.

Following constant injury struggles, Murray is ready to conclude his Hall of Fame career and enjoy what life has in store for him post-tennis. He is set to retire after competing in the Paris Summer Olympics, but emotions have been particularly high during his last stand at Wimbledon.

The British athlete is one of the most beloved payers to take the grass court at Church Road, a love affair that is forever bonded by his momentous championship victories in 2013 and 2016. Despite devastatingly being forced to withdraw from the men's singles draw after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst only a couple weeks ago, the 37-year-old is sharing one final Wimbledon experience with his family, friends, peers and legions of supporters.

Murray competed in doubles with older brother Jamie Murray on Thursday, falling in straight sets in the opening round. He was honored with a touching tribute video post-match, which featured the best of his era– Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams also paid homage to him, while sister Serena Williams, arguably the greatest women's player of all-time, shared her own message for Murray on Friday.

Serena Williams shows some love and gratitude to Andy Murray

“Congratulations to you Andy Murray for such an incredible career,” she said in a video posted on X. “I have to say, I've always enjoyed watching you. One of the main reasons is because you were one of the few players who would be more angry than me on the court, which is a very hard thing to do…But to me, it was the most exciting thing to watch.”

Williams recalled the time she spent on the court with Andy Murray at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, as the two advanced to the third round of mixed doubles play in 2019. She called the experience “one of the highlights of my life.” Additionally, the 23-time major champ made sure to spotlight Murray's commitment to women's rights.

“I also hold a special place in my heart to you because you always speak out so much for women and everything that women deserve,” Williams said. “You were the leader in that. The things you said about myself and Venus, so many things about how we were always so inspiring and what we meant to you, it really went such a long way in my heart.”

Murray tries to give London, the tennis world a couple more memories

The lasting impact Murray had on the game can often be overshadowed due to the legends he battled, and the prolonged decline his career endured. He consistently suffered defeat at the hands of The Big Three, embodying the phrase, “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” for so long.

Andy Murray caught the bouquet, eventually, though, and did so in grand fashion on more than one occasion. His 2013 Wimbledon win mercilessly ended a 77-year drought for men's British tennis, as a whole country erupted in elation and tearful joy. Now, it is the former world No. 1 who is shedding tears for the outpouring of love he is receiving from London, England.

After hoisting the trophy twice and winning an Olympic Gold Medal there as well in 2012 (also won gold in 2016 Rio Games), Murray is eager to seize one more Wimbledon moment. He and 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will be in mixed doubles action on Saturday, with a packed crowd sure to be in attendance for the Brits.

The outcome of the match will likely be of secondary importance to the overwhelming amount of gratitude that will be expressed and reciprocated.