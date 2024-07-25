One of the highest honors an athlete can receive is being named a flag bearer for their country at the Olympic Games. Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder has been selected for this prestigious role, carrying the flag of Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Dennis Schroder, speaking with FIBA, expressed his excitement about being given such an important responsibility, calling it “insane” in the best possible way.

“It’s insane. Of course, with my background as well, my mom from Gambia and me being dark-skinned in Germany, it’s been tough sometimes growing up, but now, to be able to represent Germany is insane. It’s great for my family, not just me, but for people with a similar background. It’s a big statement in Germany,” said the smiling Schroder.

Dennis Schroder is honored to carry Germany's flag

The captain of the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions is ecstatic about the historic chance to be only the second basketball player, following Dirk Nowitzki, to carry the German flag.

Dennis Schroder was chosen through a vote among fans and German Olympic athletes, winning over 2021 tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev and pistol shooter Christian Reitz.

Given Germany’s history with racism, the symbolism is particularly significant. Schroder acknowledged that growing up was challenging due to his skin color, making the opportunity to carry the flag even more meaningful as it represents the obstacles he has overcome.

Leading Germany in the FIBA World Cup

Following his instrumental role in leading Germany to a FIBA World Cup victory, a feat significantly attributed to his outstanding performance, it comes as no surprise that Schroder has been chosen to be the flag bearer.

Dennis Schroder led Germany to an impeccable 8-0 record in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, concluding with a triumph over Serbia in the gold medal game after overcoming Team USA in the semifinal.

Schroder capped his stellar tournament performance by scoring 28 points in the final, securing the TISSOT MVP title with averages of 19.1 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Last season, Schroder averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while playing for the Toronto Raptors and then Brooklyn Nets.

Born in Braunschweig, Schroder began his basketball career there before getting drafted 17th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He has since played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo also named as flag bearers

NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have also been named flag bearers for their countries at the upcoming Olympics. Antetokounmpo will carry the flag for Greece, and James will represent the United States.

James is the first men’s basketball player to lead the U.S. Olympic team into the Opening Ceremonies.

The Bucks forward played a crucial role in securing Greece's place in Paris by leading them to an emotional victory over Croatia in one of the four Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. This will be Antetokounmpo’s Olympic debut, as Greece’s men's basketball team is returning to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008.

Antetokounmpo and Schroder will make history as the first Black athletes to carry their countries' flags at the Olympics.