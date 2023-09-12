Before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, few would have guessed that Dennis Schroder would have emerged as one of the faces of the tournament. Even fewer might have predicted that he would lead his native Germany to their first ever title.

That type of historic achievement earned the veteran NBA guard a huge hero's welcome in his home country. A big crowd of Germany fans showered Schroder with appreciation and support for his integral role in the team's unexpected championship run.

Dennis Schroder receiving MVP chants and showing love to the fans in Germany after winning the FIBA World Cup 🥳 (via magentasport / IG)pic.twitter.com/cmgcLGLtre — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

The 29-year-old was dominant in the FIBA Final versus Serbia, scoring 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Schroder's five points in the final minute clinched the 83-77 victory, two days after his clutch step back jumper solidified a massive upset of the Unites States. He was rewarded for his efforts with the TISOT MVP award.

The 2013 first-round NBA Draft pick has garnered plenty of followers for his impassioned way of playing. Dennis Schroder is not the most efficient offensive player, but he tends to bring a high level of energy to every team he represents. Germany was a huge beneficiary of that very quality in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Toronto Raptors fans hope Schroder's MVP form carries over into the 2023-24 NBA season. He logged significant minutes for a Los Angeles Lakers squad that reached the Western Conference Finals this past postseason. The 11th-year point guard is now set to replace Fred VanVleet on the Raptors and do what he can to keep them in playoff contention.

Schroder surprised plenty of basketball fans with his strong leadership and play for Germany this summer, so who is to say he can't have a big impact on another overlooked team.