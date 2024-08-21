Devin Booker made the most of his second Olympics experience and fully embraced his role on Team USA. The Phoenix Suns star guard respected the roster hierarchy and did not try to force his way into the spotlight. He was still an integral member of the gold medal-winning squad, though, doing what was needed of him on both ends of the floor.

Hence, it is only fitting that Booker drops a behind-the scenes look at Team USA's eventful and triumphant run in Paris on his social media accounts. The video is entitled “I'll do it,” which references the response he made to a Kyle Kuzma post last September. After the country failed to win a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Washington Wizards forward urged the United States men's basketball selection committee to “get some NBA stars that know how to play a role.”

Booker quote tweeted Kuzma's plea and typed only those three aforementioned words. Whether it was setting up another player to score, spacing the floor or hustling on defense, the 27-year-old indeed did it for Team USA. Booker's commitment to the Olympic mission is on full display in his video, as he relishes becoming a two-time gold medalist.

Devin Booker fully appreciates the opportunity to play in Olympics

The four-time All-Star soaked up the excitement that filled the streets of Paris during the momentous two-week spectacle. He went for an evening bike ride and cheered on fellow Americans in other events, but his focus was obviously on helping the United States remain the preeminent basketball powerhouse. Building chemistry with his teammates is a key part of that process, and by the looks of it, the players on this Team USA thoroughly value each other's company.

Booker enjoyed nice exchanges with Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards, to name a few. He also shared in the moment with his family after the gold medalists were welcomed back with a celebration party. While some guys are content with winning one or two Olympic crowns, Devin Booker clearly holds the privilege of representing his country in high regard.

He expressed his intent to return to Team USA for the 2028 Summer Games, which will take place in Los Angeles, California. There is a decent chance Booker will be awarded a bigger role for those Olympics, so that means someone else will have to channel the “I'll do it” mindset. Hopefully, other high-end talents will follow the example he set in 2024.