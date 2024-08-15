Team USA made history as they won their fifth consecutive gold medal in the Olympics. As a sign of respect and appreciation to each one, all players exchanged autographs signifying they were fans of each other. Fans on social media couldn't help but react to the wholesome moment among the American basketball players.

“Wow this is one of the greatest moments in basketball history. So glad i was able to witness greatness” – @SundayDreads

“Yeah forever and forever no one can forget these beautiful and Golden Memories” – @athaf_2006

“Man I miss seeing ya’ll play together 🥹 thanks for the memories…123 GOLD 🥇” – @MlPortley

“It's like a Yearbook signing with classmates/besties but with autographed jerseys, shoes, balls and hats!” – @fritzglc

“Memories and memorabilia for a life time right here for these gold medalists! 🙌” – @just1nvest

“This is super cool, this is giving end of the school year vibes where everyone sign each other to your book LOL” – @Cabfambam2022

“It’s giving sign my yearbook homie but I love it tho. The Gold champs! 🥇” – @kailaelisejoi

“thts so lit none of them acting like they over the other person just genuinely getting everybody autographs” – @lisenby_bradley

Team USA wins the gold medal

The 2024 Olympics stands as one of Team USA basketball's most significant victories. Not only did NBA players prove to USA Track & Field star Noah Lyles that they deserve the ‘world champions' title, but it also marked what could be the last time fans witness Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James playing together. While there's a chance they might reunite for an NBA All-Star game, it's unlikely they'll compete on the same team in such a high-stakes environment again.

Nonetheless, fans savored every moment of this legendary trio's collaboration. Throughout the Olympics, James demonstrated why he's still considered the best basketball player in the world, earning MVP honors. He contributed across the board—scoring, rebounding, and playmaking—cementing his status as a versatile leader.

Despite a slow start, Curry reinforced his title as the greatest shooter in history, particularly shining in the final two games with 36 points against Serbia and 24 points against France.

Durant also showcased his elite scoring ability, most notably in the group phase match against Serbia, where he was nearly flawless from the field.

While Curry, Durant, and James led the charge in the gold medal game against France, their efforts were bolstered by strong support from Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.

Booker, a key starter, scored 15 points with six rebounds and three assists, shooting 60% from the field. His timely shots were crucial in keeping pace with France, and without him, Team USA might have lacked the offensive firepower needed.

Davis, meanwhile, excelled off the bench. Despite Joel Embiid starting as the center, Davis dominated the paint, finishing with four blocks that hindered France's comeback efforts. The Lakers big man also contributed with crucial steals and nine key rebounds.

In conclusion, Team USA's cohesive play led them to reaffirm their dominance in the basketball world.