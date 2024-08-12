The only goal Team USA set for the 2024 Olympics in France was to take home their fifth straight gold medal. Disappointment in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after a fourth-place finish prompted LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to unite and form what many have called this generation's “Dream Team.” With a roster full of All-Stars and eight MVP awards split among them, USA Basketball was able to capture gold in Paris, once again putting Team USA at the top of the international basketball world.

Now, everyone's focus shifts to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With the United States being the host country, it becomes even more important for the gold medal to remain in the Americans' hands. However, if anything became abundant from this summer's Olympics games, it's that the rest of the world is beginning to catch up in terms of talent.

Nikola Jokic and Serbia gave James, Curry, and Team USA everything they could handle in the semifinals. Victor Wembanyama and France are only going to get better after keeping things close with USA Basketball in the gold medal game. The fact of the matter is that, with the hierarchy of Team USA's roster nearing the end of their respective careers, it is time for others to be given the torch.

James, Curry, and Durant can't be Team USA's saviors forever. In fact, there is no guarantee that any of them will even be able to represent the United States again in 2028. After all, four years is a long time, and there is a chance that these legends of the game could retire before then.

Of course, the idea of playing for Team USA in Los Angeles in front of thousands of fans united for one cause may be enough for these three stars to give it their all for one last run at a gold medal. Then again, Team USA may take things in a different direction when considering their 2028 Olympic roster.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry likely done with Olympics

By the time the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles come around, LeBron James is going to be 43 years old, and Curry is going to be 40. It is unlikely that either superstar will be participating in the Olympics again, but you just never know.

For James, it seems like a forgone conclusion that he won't be playing in L.A. Even after winning a gold medal in Paris, James said that was likely his last rodeo.

“Nah, I can't see myself playing in LA. But I also couldn't see myself playing in Paris,” James said recently. “Four years from now, no, I can't see myself playing.”

Curry kept his response short and sweet, claiming that opportunities like the one he had with James, Durant, and Team USA this summer don't come around every day. The Golden State Warriors star had been wanting to play in the Olympics for a long time to finally earn a gold medal, and he has done that. It would be surprising if he returned to the fold in 2028.

With James and Curry likely out of the picture, another MVP from Team USA's roster is likely to depart. Joel Embiid, who decided to play for USA Basketball instead of France, could very well represent Cameroon ahead of the next Olympics, leaving yet another roster spot open to be filled.

There are also questions about whether other stars such as Durant, Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday will all be nearing the end of their respective careers. So, who will ultimately make the 2028 Team USA roster ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics?

Who will be on 2028 Team USA Olympics roster?

ClutchPoints' 2028 Olympics roster predictions: F Kevin Durant, F Jayson Tatum, F/C Anthony Davis, G Anthony Edwards, G Devin Booker, C Bam Adebayo, G Tyrese Haliburton, G/F Jaylen Brown, F Mikal Bridges, G Jalen Brunson, G Donovan Mitchell, F Paolo Banchero

If Durant wants to play in Los Angeles, he will have a roster spot. The same can be said about Curry and James. For the sake of predicting the actual 2028 Olympics roster for Team USA, we will assume that Curry and James won't be playing, but we might as well count Durant in.

Of the 12 players that recently won a gold medal in France, seven of them will have the opportunity to win another gold medal in L.A. Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Davis, and Durant should all be considered locks to be with USA Basketball yet again.

Adebayo and Davis will be the main centers with Embiid out of the picture, and the roles of Tatum, Edwards, and Booker will only expand with LeBron and Steph retiring from the NBA and/or international play. Despite not playing much, Haliburton should also once again be on the roster due to his experience in the FIBA World Cup and at the Olympics with the most recent “Dream Team.”

That leaves a total of five spots open for other NBA superstars from the United States to fill. After being left off this past year, it would come as a surprise if Jaylen Brown wasn't given a chance to shine on the international stage. Brown will be 31 years old and in the prime of his career by the time the next Olympics roll around. Then again, would Grant Hill and USA Basketball want to deal with Brown and the drama that could follow him after how upset he was after being left off Team USA's roster this year?

The last four roster spots are tricky. Two guards who should represent Team USA in Los Angeles are Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson. Mitchell wanted to represent the United States at the Olympics this year, and he even went to social media recently to laugh at NBA accounts that were leaving him off the list of players that should be considered for the 2028 Olympics. Brunson is the exact mold of the type of guard that thrives in FIBA play. He would undoubtedly be a great selection at this point.

There are then two more spots and a ton of interesting names left. Defense matters in Olympic play, which is why we saw Team USA load up on defensive-minded perimeter players on the bench. Mikal Bridges is a two-way wing that played in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and was in the running for a spot on this year's roster for the Olympics. There are not many better options in terms of a guy who can get up and down the court on the wing like Bridges.

Lastly, addressing the frontcourt with the last spot, Team USA has their choice between Jaren Jackson Jr., Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. It's Banchero who gets the nod here because of his prior Team USA experience, but do not be shocked if the Oklahoma City Thunder big man edges out his competition for this spot.

Even with 12 predictions for who should make the roster, there are still a ton of notable players who will be left off the Olympic team.

Chet Holmgren, Cooper Flagg among honorable mentions

Holmgren is the biggest name to keep an eye on in reference to making the 2028 Olympic roster. Between his length, rebounding, and shot-blocking abilities, Holmgren is exactly the type of big man that Team USA could utilize, especially if Davis doesn't play.

Jackson is another name to track regarding Team USA after recently representing the United States in the FIBA World Cup. Much like Holmgren, Jackson's focus is on the defensive-end of the floor, as the Memphis Grizzlies big man won the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Other names in consideration for a Team USA roster spot include: Cooper Flagg, Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Miller, Evan Mobley, and Ja Morant.

Perhaps Flagg is the most intriguing player to discuss, as he will be 21 years old by the time of the Los Angeles Olympics. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft was on the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, and many in attendance for his scrimmages and practices called Flagg the best player on the court against NBA stars.

There is no doubt that Flagg will receive more invites to Team USA events, and he could even be on the 2027 Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup. That would be a big indication that USA Basketball is strongly considering the youngster for the Olympics.