LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Team USA made sure to assemble a roster that could win USA Basketball's fifth consecutive gold medal during the 2024 Olympics in France. That is why the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and other superstars were a part of this team. Joel Embiid was another big name on Team USA's roster, as USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was able to lure the MVP away from France in order to represent the United States this summer. Now, after securing a gold medal for the fifth straight Olympics, USA Basketball's attention has shifted to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It has not even been a week since Team USA claimed their fifth straight gold medal, and yet everyone is already discussing who will be on the 2028 Olympic roster. James and Curry likely won't play again, and Durant is going to be a question mark as well, given that he will be in the final year or two of his career.

Embiid is a completely different situation. The Philadelphia 76ers big man will be 34 years old by the time the next Olympics in Los Angeles roll around, and his time with Team USA may have just been a one-time thing. During the Paris Olympics, Embiid was questioned about participating with USA Basketball again, and his response made it seem like he was going to seriously consider playing for Cameroon, the country he was born in.

“That’s one thing I’ll say being gone for a few weeks away from family, away from home. But then again, I think being with Team USA, the group of guys that we have, the people around has made it easy to just enjoy it,” Embiid stated. “And then Paris is a great city too, and then the next one is in LA. We’ll see. I don’t know, maybe it might not be with Team USA, maybe it might be with Cameroon, so we’ll see.”

If Embiid doesn't play for Team USA, over a third of this roster could be new compared to the players we just saw win a gold medal during the 2024 Olympics. James, Curry, Durant, and Embiid have won a total of eight MVP awards, and all four players may not represent the United States in the 2028 Olympics on home soil.

Whether or not Embiid decides to pursue opportunities with France or Cameroon is unknown, but this is something Team USA is already beginning to think about. Even though Embiid's departure doesn't seem like it would be ideal, this would ultimately allow USA Basketball to usher in a new era highlighted by new-age centers that are on the doorstep of superstardom in the NBA.

Who could replace Joel Embiid at 2028 Olympics?

It is truly hard to look ahead to the 2028 Olympics and lock in the names that will be on Team USA's roster. Obviously, if James, Curry, or Durant want to play, USA Basketball will make an exception for any of them to play. However, everyone else is going to have to earn their spot, and it is hard to project where each player will be in their respective careers four years down the road.

After all, a lot can happen in a four-year span.

Despite how talented he is, perhaps it will be in Team USA's best interest not to have Embiid represent them in the next Olympics. The superstar center will be 34, and by not having him on the roster, USA Basketball can begin to develop their next generation of talent.

Without Embiid, the spotlight now shifts to Chet Holmgren, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Evan Mobley. Of course, this is assuming that Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo will both be back with Team USA as well. Size is going to be important for the Americans moving forward, especially since France is only set to get better.

The French gave USA Basketball everything they could handle in the gold medal match, and they are set to become one of the best teams in the world as Victor Wembanyama ages. Not to mention, France has a ton of youthful, lengthy talent in their pipeline that will be ready to play in 2028. That is why shot-blockers and rebounders like Holmgren, Jackson, and Mobley will all be in consideration for Team USA. It is even possible that these could be the three centers on the roster to represent our nation in 2028, should Davis and Adebayo decide not to play.

Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, are two other frontcourt players who Hill and USA Basketball will take a look at over the next few years.

The bottom line is that Team USA doesn't necessarily need Embiid in order to win another gold. While it would be nice to have Embiid on the roster, there are a handful of talented players who would be honored to represent the stars and stripes in Los Angeles. Holmgren will be 26, Mobley will be 27, and Jackson will be 28 by the time of the next Olympics. With youth and time on their side, this is the future of Team USA's frontcourt.