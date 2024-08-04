NBA big man Joel Embiid is revealing why he chose to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, instead of France. Embiid says that the American team just seemed to want to play with him more.

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys (Team USA players) for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side (France),” Embiid said Saturday, per The Athletic.

Embiid made the comments after Team USA defeated Puerto Rico, to sweep the other teams in their pool. Team USA knocked around Puerto Rico, in a 104-83 victory. The Americans played without Jrue Holiday, who hurt his ankle in a game against South Sudan.

Embiid is from Cameroon, which has a rich history with France. French is one of the country's national languages. Despite his French connection, Embiid has played basketball in the United States for more than a decade. Before his time in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid played for Bill Self at Kansas.

The 76ers player says he's getting booed by French fans at the Paris Olympics, but it doesn't affect his comfort level.

“There was some concern with the other side,” Embiid added. “Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”

Team USA is putting together a dominant Olympics performance

The American team has boat raced its opponents in the Paris games. Team USA nearly lost an exhibition warm-up against South Sudan, and since then the club has charged through its competition. LeBron James needed a late layup to lift the Americans over South Sudan in that warm up contest.

Embiid is playing well in the Paris games. The big man finished with 15 points against Puerto Rico. He shot 6-for-14 from the field, posting 23 minutes as a starter in that contest. Against South Sudan Embiid didn't play, but he cheered on his team. It doesn't seem as if personal grievances are stopping the big man from enjoying his time in Paris.

“I mean, I play in Philly. They boo their own guys,” Embiid said, per ESPN. “Sometimes, it feels like our fans are more against us when they're supposed to be against our opponent. But like I said, it's all love, is all, because they want to push you.”

Team USA next plays Brazil. The Olympics continue through August 11.