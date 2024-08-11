Team USA women's basketball will compete for a gold medal this morning at the Paris Olympics against France. Team USA has been on an impressive run in the Olympics, earning their 60th consecutive Olympic win in the semifinals. A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are leading the charge and have Team USA thinking about making Olympic history with another victory in the finals.

The WNBA shared a video yesterday that featured most members of Team USA women's basketball responding to one question. That question was: at the beginning of your professional career, was competing in the Olympics something that you had envisioned for yourself?

A'ja Wilson opened up the video with a humble answer.

“Oh heavens no, not at all,” Wilson said. “I mean I had my dreams, I had my goals. But to be a two-time Olympian, to be playing at this level is something I probably never would have thought of.”

Team USA has dominated the Olympics for a long time. In fact, they haven't lost an Olympic game since 1992. If they can defeat France later this morning, they will complete a record-breaking run of eight consecutive gold medal finishes. This would surpass the American men's program, which won seven straight gold medals between 1936 and 1968, per Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart leading Team USA at the Paris Olympics

Team USA is absolutely stacked with talent. However, no two players have made a bigger impact on the team this year than A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Wilson and Stewart have been the most productive members of the team's starting lineup throughout the entire Olympics gauntlet.

Wilson is one of the WNBA's best players, so it makes sense that she would dominate in the Olympics. She is adept at using her large frame to bully opposing players in the paint, leading to easy points and control of the boards.

During the team's group stage match against Germany, Stewart and Wilson combined for 27 points and six rebounds, which accounted for more than 75% of the starting lineup's 35 points scored.

They were also dominant in the semifinal against Australia. In that contest, Stewart and Wilson combined for 26 points and 14 rebounds with Breanna Stewart leading the charge as Team USA's top scorer.

Team USA will be counting on Stewie and A'ja to put up one more strong performance later this morning to secure the gold medal.

The game tips off at 9:30AM ET.