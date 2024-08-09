Team USA’s women’s basketball team secured their place in history by earning their 60th consecutive Olympic win, defeating Australia 85-64 in the semifinals of the Paris Games on Friday. The win propels the U.S. into their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game, where they will face either France or Belgium on Sunday.

Breanna Stewart led the way for the Americans, scoring 16 points in a game that saw Team USA dominate from the second quarter onward. The U.S. team, which has not lost an Olympic game since 1992, is now just one victory away from a record-breaking eighth consecutive gold medal. This would surpass the American men’s program, which won seven straight golds from 1936 to 1968, according to Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

Also contributing to Team USA’s win was Jackie Young with 14 points, Kahleah Copper with 11 and A’ja Wilson with 10. The U.S. defense also played a crucial role, stifling Australia’s offense and preventing any serious challenge in the second half. Isobel Borlase led the Australians with 11 points, while Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor, who plays for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, each added 10.https://x.com/NoahAdamany/status/1821958528703008818

Diana Taurasi, who is vying for her sixth gold medal, did not enter the game until late in the third quarter, marking her second consecutive game coming off the bench—a first for the five-time Olympian since 2004.

The game began with a competitive first quarter, as the Americans held a narrow 20-16 lead over Australia. However, Team USA quickly asserted their dominance in the second quarter, starting with a 12-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach. By halftime, the U.S. had extended their lead to 45-27, and Australia never recovered.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s gold medal game, the stakes are high for Team USA. A win would not only cement their place as the most successful basketball program in Olympic history but also add another chapter to the storied careers of players like Taurasi and Stewart.