USA Gymnastics star Shilese Jones made a promise on Instagram to start training in preparation for a major comeback at the 2028 Olympics. Jones had suffered an injury to her ACL and meniscus injury only minutes before she was set to compete in her second Olympics trials for 2024. Currently, Simone Biles heads the Team USA Women's Gymnastics squad at the 2024 Olympics.

Shilese Jones' injury comeback

In an Instagram post shared by USA Gymnastics, Shilese Jones thanked her fans for their longstanding support for her gymnastics career. Next, she revealed that her injuries took her away “from the biggest dream of my career,” which was competing in the Olympics.

Despite the injury, Jones never let down the “fighter” in her and went on to finish her routine on the bars.

She continued her Instagram post by admitting to her fans that her journey was not ” a simple one,” and that she was still “tackling obstacles as they come,” especially on her road to recovery.

Still, Jones recognized that her pain was only “temporary,” and that her “scars will only fuel me that much more as I continue to chase my dream.”

Concluding the post, Jones then thanked her coach Sarah Korngold for being there with her on every step of her Olympic journey, even though it was cut short.

She promised her fans and supporters that she was already looking forward to starting her “next chapter.” Likewise, she reassured her fans that she had begun her journey of rehabilitation and recovery on the way to the 2028 Olympics.

As a 22-year-old star gymnast, Shilese Jones was part of the USA Gymnastics teams that won gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships and the 2018 Pan American Championships.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Team USA Women's Gymnastics team strives for redemption after settling for a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Besides superstar gymnast Simone Biles, its members include returning Olympians Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey. Sixteen-year-old Hezly Rivera is also making her Olympic debut.