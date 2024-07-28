The most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles, impressed the world yet again with her performance at the Olympic qualifiers on Sunday, despite concerns about a leg injury. The 27-year-old gymnast scored an impressive 15.800 on the vault, the highest score recorded globally this year. However, the accomplishment was not without challenges as she was seen limping after her performance.

Biles' all-around score of 59.566 led the field by a significant margin, even though she experienced discomfort in her left leg during her balance beam routine. She scored 14.733 on the beam, the best among the American team, and 14.433 on the uneven bars, her lowest score of the day.

The issue with Biles' leg had surfaced a couple of weeks prior, but U.S. gymnastics coach Cecile Landi downplayed its severity, describing it as minor. Landi confirmed that there was never any discussion about pulling Biles from the event.

“I can't express it,” Landi said, via ESPN News Services, “I’m really proud of her and what she's been through and what she's showing the world what she's capable of doing.”

Simone Biles delivers solid performance

Despite her leg being taped, Biles delivered a solid performance on the floor exercise, scoring 14.600, the highest of the day. Her vault performance, particularly her Cheng vault, was notable as she executed it with no major issues, despite limping back to her seat.

Biles briefly left the floor during the beam routine with USA team doctor Marcia Faustin but returned shortly after to support her teammates. Landi mentioned that Biles felt something in her calf but managed to continue her performance after getting her leg taped by her coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi.

“We told her to remind herself, like she's capable of doing it,” Cecile Landi said. “She knows she's got it and it's OK, and then she did. So really excited for her.”

The Americans started their qualifying round on the balance beam, where Biles excelled with her acrobatic series. The final event for the team was the uneven bars, where Biles opted out of attempting a unique skill she had submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation, instead choosing her usual set to avoid further strain on her leg.

Biles' all-around score was more than three points ahead of her U.S. teammate, Suni Lee, who also qualified for the all-around final with a score of 56.132. The U.S. team leads the qualifying round with a total score of 172.296, more than five points ahead of Italy.

The team final is set for Tuesday, followed by the women's all-around final on Thursday. The U.S. team is favored to win the team gold after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago in Tokyo.

The stands on Sunday were filled with notable figures like Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande and John Legend, all eager to see Biles in action.