In the NHL, fighting is a natural part of the game. In the Olympics, dropping the gloves and engaging in fisticuffs is banned. That did not stop Tom Wilson from engaging in a fight after Nathan MacKinnon took a cheap shot in Canada's game with France.

The fight led to comments from multiple players, including Team USA's Jack Eichel after his game, according to Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News.

“Oh, there was a fight? Nice,” Eichel said after the 5-1 victory over Germany in the Olympics.

Eichel was not a major factor in the game with Germany, having a plus-one rating but not having a goal or an assist, while also serving a two-minute minor penalty.

Article Continues Below

Eichel is not a major fighter, but he has seen his fair share of bouts in his NHL career. This year, the Vegas Golden Knights have Keegas Golestar, who has multiple fights this season. He has engaged in four fights this year on the NHL stage and fared well in them.

Meanwhile, Tom Wilson has been known for his fighting ability for the Washington Capitals, and may not face punishment for this incident, per Elliotte Freigman of Sportsnet.

“The fighting major assessed to Tom Wilson is not an automatic 1-game suspension. Further supplemental discipline could be imposed if the IIHF wished to do so, but it is not automatic as per the 2025-26 rulebook,” Friedman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Eichel will be preparing for a quarterfinal matchup from the winner of Sweden and Latvia as the two-seed. Meanwhile, Wilson and Team Canada took the top seed, and will face the winner of Czechia and Denmark.