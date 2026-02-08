American skier Breezy Johnson captured Olympic gold in the women’s downhill Sunday, but the moment was overshadowed by a severe crash involving teammate Lindsey Vonn, who was injured during her run.

Johnson became only the second American woman to win Olympic downhill gold, following Vonn’s victory 16 years earlier. The 30-year-old held off Germany’s Emma Aicher for silver and Italy’s Sofia Goggia for bronze on what she described as a bittersweet day for the U.S. team.

“I don't claim to know what she's going through, but I do know what it is to be here, to be fighting for the Olympics and to have this course burn you and to watch those dreams die,” Johnson said, via ESPN News Services. “I can't imagine the pain that she's going through, and it's not the physical pain — we can deal with physical pain — but the emotional pain is something else.”

She also shared that Vonn’s coach relayed a message following the crash: “Lindsey was cheering for me from the helicopter,” Johnson said.

“Tragic, but it's ski racing,” said International Ski and Snowboard Federation president Johan Eliasch, per ESPN.

Johnson, who missed the 2022 Beijing Olympics due to her own injury, said after the race, “I hope it's not as bad as it looked. … My heart just goes out to her.”