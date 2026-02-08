The Olympic women's downhill ski final was on Sunday, and Lindsey Vonn was looking to add another gold medal to her haul. She was a three-time Olympic medalist who retired in 2019, missing the 2024 Winter Games. The American made a comeback starting in 2024, but her comeback hope in this Olmypic games was initially derailed as Vonn tore her ACL in a practice run. Vonn attempted to run the race on the torn ACL, but it ended in horrific fashion.

The 41-year old lost control shortly into the race, spun through the air, and was heard screaming out after crashing. Medical personnel went to her aid, before she was strapped onto a gurney and flown out by helicopter.

“Tragic, but it's ski racing,” said Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, regarding the crash, per ESPN.

“I can only say thank you for what she has done for our sport. Because this race has been the talk of the Games and it's put our sport in the best possible light,” added Eliasch.

Beyond the torn ACL in her left knee, she also has a titanium knee replacement in her right knee. Still, this crash may have put an end to her storied career. Vonn had a large fan contingency hoping to watch history, along with multiple family members in the stands.

Article Continues Below

“That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see. She always goes 110 percent, there's never anything less, so I know she put her whole heart into it and sometimes things happen. It's a very dangerous sport. We're happy everyone's cheering for her and appreciate all the support,” Vonn's sister Karin Kildow said in an interview on Peacock after the race.

While Vonn was not able to bring home a medal, her American teammate, Breezy Johnson, brought home gold.

“I hope it's not as bad as it looked,” Johnson said of Vonn's crash. “I know how difficult it is to ski this course and how sometimes, because you love this course so much, when you crash on it and it hurts you like that, it hurts that much worse. My heart just goes out to her.”

Beyond Johnson taking gold, Emma Aicher from Germany took silver, while Sofia Goggia of Italy took home the Bronze.