Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn isn't taking any criticism over her decision to compete in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics lightly. In an exchange with what appears to be a doctor on X, formerly Twitter, Vonn set the record straight on the state of her ACL after she suffered a tear last Friday.

“Lol thanks doc,” Vonn's reply post to the doctor's questioning began. “My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn't mean it's not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It's 100% gone.”

lol thanks doc. My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone. — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 6, 2026

The user, named Brian Sutterer MD on X, was responding to a video of Vonn's successful training run despite her ACL injury. The apparent doctor drew attention to the state of Vonn's knee before she suffered the scary crash and stated that her accomplishment “would not be nearly as surprising” if her body was functioning as if a torn ACL was its baseline.

Article Continues Below

Vonn completed a downhill run in one minute and 40:33 seconds, just 1.39 seconds off the lead pace, and hit a top speed of 74 mph. Her response on social media clearly indicates that she doesn't want her accomplishments downplayed in any way.

The three-time Olympic medalist has clearly put a lot of effort into preparing for this year's Winter Games, which explains why Vonn chose to compete in Milan despite suffering yet another injury. Vonn has 84 World Cup wins, including four overall titles, eight World Championship medals, including two golds in 2009, a gold medal from the 2010 Vancouver Games, and two bronzes from 2010 and 2018 in PyeongChang, respectively.

Vonn missed the 2014 Olympics in Sochi due to injuries and announced her official retirement in 2019 before coming back to the sport in 2024. She'll return to the slopes as an Olympian when competition in the downhill event begins on Sunday.