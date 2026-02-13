Team Canada got off to a dominant start in the Olympics, smoking Czechia 5-0 on Thursday. They are right back in action against Switzerland as the round robin in Milan continues on Friday. Canada lost Josh Morrissey to injury during their first game, and he will not play on Thursday. Seth Jarvis will make his Olympic debut, replacing Brad Marchand on the fourth line, and Jordan Binnington gets the day off.

This lineup ensures that every player Canada brought over to the Olympics will get to play in the tournament. On defense, it may be a necessity. Morrissey left the game against Czechia with an undisclosed injury and did try to return. According to Jon Cooper, he was unable to return. With a long tournament ahead, they are taking no risks with the defenseman.

Seth Jarvis was the last man on Team Canada, being named as an injury replacement for Brayden Point. He was a part of the 4 Nations Face-Off team and already has 25 goals on the season in the NHL. He will be playing with Bo Horvat, who scored the third goal for Canada on Thursday.

Brad Marchand may be out just to get Jarvis some time on the ice. But he has missed 11 games for the Florida Panthers this season, including the last one before the Olympic break. As the Olympics continue, expect Marchand to play a key role for Team Canada.

The top three lines remain the same for Canada after their 5-0 win. Cooper did make some changes during the game, but has reverted to the original lines to start Friday's game.

Canada goalie Jordan Binnington quieted a lot of doubters with a shutout on Thursday. But they will keep him off his feet on a back-to-back on Friday. Logan Thompson is likely to get the start, with Darcy Kuemper as the backup.