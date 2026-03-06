The Houston Texans have signed veteran tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year contract extension worth $12.6 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the agreement Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the deal increases Schultz’s guaranteed money across the next two seasons.

“The #Texans and TE Dalton Schultz have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension worth $12.6M, sources say, with $17.6M now guaranteed combining 2026 and 2027.

The deal, done by @SteveCaric of @Wasserman, rewards another veteran in Houston. First Danielle Hunter, now Schultz.”

Schultz, 29, is coming off his third season with Houston and delivered his most productive campaign since his 2021 breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. Appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 season, he remained a consistent presence in the Texans’ passing attack.

The tight end finished the year with 82 receptions on a career-high 106 targets for 777 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded one fumble while serving as one of the offense’s most reliable targets throughout the season.

Texans extend Dalton Schultz as roster moves continue ahead of free agency

His production helped Houston finish the regular season with a 12–5 record and secure a postseason berth. The Texans’ playoff run ended in the Divisional Round with a loss to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

Houston has also been active reshaping its roster ahead of the offseason. Earlier this week on Monday, the Texans acquired running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Originally selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Schultz developed into a dependable receiving tight end before signing with Houston in free agency. The extension keeps a veteran playmaker in place as the Texans continue to build around their core.

NFL free agency is scheduled to begin next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.