After the thrilling Olympic hockey game between Team USA and Canada, President Donald Trump celebrated with a ridiculous AI video.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, to post the video. It begins with a traditional face-off between Trump and a Canadian hockey player.

As the game continues, Trump hip checks a player and stands over them. He eventually gets into a fight with one of the players. tossing his gloves to the side. He grins as he takes a sip of water in the penalty box.

Trump posted an AI video of himself punching a Canadian hockey player and winning the Olympic gold for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/yP7F3g1vXz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2026

All the while, Survivor's “Eye of the Tiger” is playing in the background. Of course, Trump scored the game-winning goal for Team USA in the game.

Trump is very excited about the win. He invited Team USA to visit the State of the Union to celebrate their gold medal at the Olympics.

Team USA's thrilling win over Canada at the Olympics

On Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, Team USA and Canada's men's hockey teams faced off for a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. It was an extremely competitive match.

In the overtime period, Jack Hughes became a legend for his performance. He scored on a pass from Zach Werenski, getting it past Canada's Jordan Binnington.

This is the first time that Team USA has won a gold medal in men's hockey since 1980. So, Hughes played a big role in ending the 46-year drought.

Hughes is a center on the New Jersey Devils. He is a former first-overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Devils. Through 36 games in the 2025-26 NHL season, Hughes has scored 12 goals and has 24 assists. The Devils are in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 28-27-2.

The Devils will return from their break for the Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. They will play the Buffalo Sabres at home at the Prudential Center.