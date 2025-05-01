If the Paris Olympics taught anyone anything, it is that Katie Ledecky was by no means a “one-hit wonder,” especially when she came away with four medals to add to her total of 14. Usually, an Olympian gets back to form by the time the next games roll around, but not Ledecky.

On Wednesday, she further solidified her dominance by posting the second-fastest 1500-meter freestyle time at the Ty Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

Ledecky posted a time of 15: 24 seconds. She lapped four other swimmers before winning the race, which was her first competition since Paris.

One of Ledecky's strongest events has been the 1500-meter freestyle. She had not lost a race in this event since 2010, when she was only 13 years old. In the Olympics, Ledecky has won 8 gold medals in the 1500-meter freestyle, with the eighth coming in Paris, along with a record time of 15:30.

That gold medal tied her with swimming legend Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic gold medals by an American woman with 12.

Ledecky's excellence in the pool continues to be sustained, and this latest record could easily signal what lies ahead in less than four years.

Is Katie Ledecky setting the precursor for Los Angeles in 2028?

Ledecky has unequivocally confirmed her intentions to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She is likely to run away with her 9th gold medal in the 1500-meter freestyle, but it shouldn't stop there.

Ledecky could win five consecutive gold medals in the 800-meter freestyle. If she does, she will become the first Olympian to achieve such a feat.

She is also poised to compete in the 400-meter individual relay and the 200-meter freestyle. If she dominates, Ledecky could become the most decorated woman in Olympic history.

Plus, it would be before an American crowd, fitting for an American icon.