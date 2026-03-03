Toronto Blue Jays fans will be watching closely when Max Scherzer takes the mound to open the 2026 season. The veteran right-hander sits just 11 strikeouts shy of 3,500 for his career, placing him on the brink of one of the rarest milestones in MLB history.

Scherzer enters the year with 3,489 career strikeouts. Only 10 pitchers in Major League Baseball history have reached the 3,500-strikeout mark, a list that includes Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, and Justin Verlander. If Scherzer records 11 strikeouts in his season debut, the Blue Jays could witness baseball history unfold in Opening Week.

The 41-year-old ranks second among active pitchers in career strikeouts. Headed into year 19 of an illustrious MLB career, Scherzer has compiled a 221–117 record with a 3.22 ERA, three Cy Young Awards, and two World Series championships. As of early 2026, Verlander leads all active pitchers with 3,553 strikeouts, compared to Scherzer’s 3,489, with the two veterans having traded the top spot in recent seasons. Now, another historic achievement is within reach as Scherzer begins his second season in Toronto.

MLB Stats highlighted Scherzer’s proximity to the milestone in a post on X, formerly Twitter, during spring training on Monday.

“Max Scherzer needs just 11 strikeouts to become the 11th pitcher with 3,500 in MLB history.”

The Blue Jays re-signed Scherzer to a one-year, incentive-laden deal for 2026, adding immediate intrigue to every outing. Each start now doubles as a countdown toward 3,500 strikeouts—and an opportunity to climb the all-time leaderboard, provided he remains healthy and effective. Walter Johnson currently holds 10th place with 3,509 strikeouts, a total that Scherzer could soon challenge.

The future Hall of Famer already ranks 11th in MLB history in career strikeouts, ahead of Hall of Fame pitchers such as Greg Maddux and Phil Niekro.

For Toronto, the milestone chase aligns with AL East ambitions. For Scherzer, it reinforces sustained dominance into his 40s. The 3,500-strikeout milestone is within reach, and the Blue Jays may witness history before April concludes.