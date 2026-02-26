The USA Women's Hockey Team has been in the headlines for their controversy with the USA Men's Hockey Team, but Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are still rooting for them.

During the February 25 episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason gave a shout-out to both teams.

“Hockey capital in the world,” Jason told Travis. “I mean, dude, we’re men’s and women’s gold medal[ists]. Best country on the planet in hockey.”

“We got a chance to meet that whole team,” he said. “We hung out with them too after the men won gold in the little back room. They’re a great team, man. They’re tight knit. They’re playing jokes on one another. Just so proud for all of them.”

They also took the time to give a shoutout to defender Laila Edwards, who is from their hometown of Cleveland Heights.

“Best athlete out of Cleveland Heights. That’s what she said on the other podcast,” Jason said referring to his wife Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. “And I’m just gonna say, Laila, I’ve got two banners up in the Cleveland Heights hockey rink.”

Jason continued, “She was very, very good throughout the Olympics and through the games. One of the things after talking to her, you realize she is from the Heights, man. There’s just like this humbleness, but also like she’s a great person and it comes across very apparent when you speak to her.”

Edwards made history as the first Black woman to play on the USA Women's Hockey Team.

The Kelce brothers praised the hockey teams as President Donald Trump invited both teams who won a gold medal to the White House.

“We have medals for you guys. I must tell you, we‘re going to have to bring the women’s team,” he said on a phone call with the players as they laughed.

Trump added that if he didn't invite the women, he would “probably be impeached.”

The women's team declined the invitation to the State of the Union on Sunday, but a few men's hockey team members attended.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” USA Hockey said in a statement to NBC News on Monday, February 23. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”