Mikaela Shiffrin was able to capture gold in the slalom, ending her Olympic drought. It was her first medal since winning silver in the combined at the 2018 Olympics after having a 0-for-8 streak at the Winter Games, which also included DNFs in three events.

Shiffrin knows how big the moment is, and she let her emotions flow in her latest Instagram post.

“I won,” Shiffrin wrote. “I looked around at all of my peers and competitors. I wondered if they too felt this way. I felt a shot moment of resentment… why do you all have to be so damn good at this too? Why can’t it be easier? And then, I felt immense appreciation. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for always being kind and understanding and fierce and strong. Thank you for either leading the way, or following right behind, so that we, together, can break barriers and raise the level of our sport.

“I won. I f—— won. This, right here, is the lottery and I won. Oh, and I got a medal too.”

Shiffrin finished the slalom with a combined time of 1:39:10, 1.5 seconds ahead of Camille Rast of Switzerland, who took silver. It was the largest margin of victory in any skiing event since 1998.

“Mikaela Shiffrin wins the slalom gold medal by 1.50 seconds If you add up the winning margins of the winners at the 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 women's slalom, you get 1.51 seconds,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The American woman finished the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics with three Alpine skiing medals, which matches their second-most at a single Winter Games.