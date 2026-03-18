An offseason of change for the Baltimore Ravens could lead the franchise back to the top of the AFC North and beyond. Despite a host of changes, however, one thing remains very much the same: Lamar Jackson as the franchise's starting quarterback. The two-time MVP boxed on Tuesday afternoon and had his workout shared by the team's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“QB1 working 🥊, ” posted the team's account on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the attempt at showcasing Jackson's athleticism, many Ravens fans took the opportunity to mess with their quarterback. One supporter posted a video on X of two boxers, making fun of Jackson's record in the playoffs. Another suggested via the social media platform that Jackson was training to fight his own offensive linemen. Despite the jabs, Jackson is certainly doing whatever he can to get back to the playoffs in 2026. Can the signal caller get Baltimore back to the top of the mountain?

Ravens hope new coach, other moves can lead them back to playoffs

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Firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh and replacing him with ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was just the first thing Ravens GM Eric DeCosta did this offseason. A blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby was agreed to, then nixed when Baltimore balked at Crosby's medicals. Then, DeCosta pivoted and signed free agent edge Trey Hendrickson, leading a lot of league insiders and fans to question the Ravens' choices.

Minter and Hendrickson are certainly the two biggest additions made this offseason. The Ravens have made many more changes as well, all in an effort to surround Jackson with the best possible shot for a Lombardi Trophy. Despite the fans' sometimes questionable treatment of him, the former MVP is certainly Baltimore's chance at returning to the Super Bowl. Can Jackson use this newfound love of boxing to help him lead the Ravens back to the postseason? If so, these offseason training videos will have been worth the words.