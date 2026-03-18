The Las Vegas Raiders are rebuilding their offensive line. After fielding one of the worst offensive line units last season, Las Vegas is making sure that last year's clown fiesta won't happen again. They've already made a big move by signing All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum to a mega-deal to bolster their offensive line.

One good offensive lineman doesn't make for a great line, though. With that in mind, the Raiders are also adding players alongside Linderbaum to help the center out. Las Vegas is signing former San Francisco 49ers guard Spencer Burford to a one-year deal, per Jeremy Fowler. A four-year veteran, Burford will help anchor the interior for the offensive line.

Burford was a fourth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2022. Coming out of UTSA, he started in 16 games of his rookie season. Since then, though, Burford struggled with injuries. In 2025, Burford played in just 11 games after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. He graded out as a slightly below-average offensive lineman according to PFF, with his best strength being his run blocking.

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That being said, Burford has been solid for the 49ers, and he should be a nice addition to an offensive line that struggled mightily last season. He allowed just two sacks last season and was a positive in the run game. Playing next to Linderbaum should help Burford out mightily.

The Raiders are fixing their offensive line in preparation for their quarterback in the 2026 season. Las Vegas is expected to pick up Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza with their first overall pick. They want to make sure that they're setting up their young quarterback for success early in his career, and the first step is to fix their offensive line. Last season, the Raiders' offensive line gave up 64 sacks.

Aside from signing WR Jalen Nailor, the rest of Las Vegas' offseason moves have been on the defensive side. They signed ex-Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, as well as Kwiti Paye.