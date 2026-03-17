Come 2028, when flag football is brought to the Summer Olympics, could NFL legend Tom Brady return to the field and participate?

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Brady discussed flag football coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics. While he's going to be in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Mar. 21, don't expect Brady to suit up again in 2028.

“I would never say never,” Brady conceded, before continuing, “but it's probably unlikely, just so you know. I think for these young guys, it's good for them to do it.”

Will Tom Brady compete for Team USA when flag football makes its Olympic debut in L.A. in 2028? "Never say never." 👀 pic.twitter.com/qEoiblMYvH — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2026

Now, while he may not play in the game, would Brady be interested in another role? Brady appeared open to coaching or advising in some role, acknowledging that that would be “probably better suited for me.”

Tom Brady will be playing in another flag football game, but not the 2028 Olympics

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It's a bummer that Brady is unlikely to participate in the 2028 Olympics. However, he will return to the football field in just a few days on Mar. 21 in Los Angeles, California, to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The star-studded event will feature some of the NFL's best, such as Saquon Barkley, and legends like Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski. It will also feature the likes of WWE Superstar Logan Paul. Kevin Hart will host the event.

This marks Brady's first football game since the end of the 2022 NFL season. Brady retired from the league and has since become Fox's leading color commentator. He's also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Initially, the Fanatics Flag Football Classic was going to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move was made due to the ongoing conflicts between the United States and Iran in the wake of the former's attack during the weekend of Feb. 28.

Now, the game will likely take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, which will host the flag football games at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Perhaps playing in the stadium will give Brady the itch to come back in 2028.