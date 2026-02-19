Team Canada is shredding in the Winter Olympics, but they may be missing their key player in their next matchup against Finland. Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury in their win against Czechia, and it's looking more unlikely that he suits up on Friday, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

“Sounds like Crosby may go for a quick skate tomorrow morning to see where things are at but is unlikely to play against Finland. If he can’t Suzuki likely to slide into his spot as he did in the 1/4 finals,” Rishaug wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper recently noted that Crosby hadn't been ruled out for the tournament, and he was day-to-day with his injury.

Crosby was injured in the second period of the game against Czechia on a hit from Radko Gudas. His right knee folded under him, which led to Crosby heading to the bench, and then he went down the tunnel.

Article Continues Below

If Crosby isn't able to go, that means others will have to step up in his absence. More importantly, somebody will have to step in as the captain, and Connor McDavid would be next in line. McDavid spoke about the impact that Crosby has left on the team and what he's meant to them throughout this time.

“I think Sid is just himself, and it doesn’t need to be anything more or less. I think everybody’s different in their own way. Obviously, everybody goes about things differently. That being said, Sid’s an unbelievable leader, and everybody here watches him and is trying to learn off him,” McDavid said via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Canada will be in good hands, whether they have McDavid or Crosby wearing the “C,” but the hope is that they can be fully healthy as the tournament continues.