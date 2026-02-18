The 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinal between Canada and Czechia was nearly overshadowed by a devastating injury to Sidney Crosby. During the second period, the Canadian captain was forced to exit the game after his right leg buckled following a heavy collision with Radko Gudas near the boards.

While Crosby was unable to put weight on his leg and did not return, his absence sparked a heroic comeback for the Canadians. Head coach Jon Cooper used the injury as a rallying cry, telling his roster, “This will not be Sid’s last game at the Olympics.”

Inspired by their fallen leader, Canada forced overtime with a late Nick Suzuki goal before Mitch Marner secured the 3-2 victory just over a minute into the extra frame. In the aftermath of the game, the hit has become a focal point of intense debate.

According to Pierre LeBrun on X, Radko Gudas says he was just trying to finish his check and hopes Sidney Crosby is ok. Despite this attempt to de-escalate the situation, Canadian fans and hockey observers were quick to dismiss the apology as insincere.

On social media, fans expressed disbelief at the veteran’s actions.

User @Zyngrasdelphia questioned the leadership of the Czech defender, asking, “Imagine this guy being your Captain?”

Others pointed to his aggressive reputation, with @KingOfNarwals noting, “Bro forgot he’s not a Panther anymore.”

And @crack_an_ag suggested the apology was merely a self-preservation tactic, stating, “Because he knows what's coming his way next time the Ducks meet the Pens if he isnt.”

The impact of the injury was felt immediately on the ice, as Macklin Celebrini stepped onto the top power-play unit in Crosby's place and helped set up the game-tying goal by Nathan MacKinnon.

While Celebrini’s historic performance provided a silver lining, the hockey world remains focused on Crosby's health as Canada prepares for the semifinals on Friday.

With this likely being the 38-year-old icon’s final Olympic appearance, the stakes for his recovery could not be higher. Whether the captain can return for a medal, the game remains unknown, but the fallout from Gudas' hit has already cemented itself as one of the most controversial storylines of these Games.