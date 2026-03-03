Did Shedeur Sanders give Todd Monken an offer he can't refuse? Sanders gifted a horse head to the new Cleveland Browns head coach — which got fans thinking of “The Godfather.”

Fans immediately rushed to thinking about the iconic scene from the first Godfather, when the severed head belonging to the race horse Khartoum set up the opening plot. The Corleone family killed his best horse as an intimidation move directed toward Hollywood producer Jack Woltz.

But this rose as a 60th birthday gift to the HC. Monken told CBS Sports he “really liked” the gift. The QB and head coach got a chance to pose with Sanders with the gift in the background.

The “Dawg Pound,” though, can take note that both Sanders and Monken are smiling together — signaling a strong start to their relationship.

Is Shedeur Sanders part of Browns' future with Todd Monken?

Sanders isn't a lock to start behind center for the first Browns-led Monken team.

DeShaun Watson remains attached to this roster. Even Dillon Gabriel briefly beat out Sanders before the former Colorado/Jackson State quarterback took over the starting reins toward the end of the season.

Cleveland features one of the league's most wide-open QB races — nothing like Monken's last stop.

He had Lamar Jackson to work with as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator. Tyler Huntley took over snaps when Jackson was injured.

Cleveland fans figure Monken will bring elements of the Ravens offense over to the Browns. Maybe Sanders' gift gesture eventually leads to him becoming the lead horse in the QB race.