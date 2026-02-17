In a new video celebrating the “Blade Angels,” aka Team USA's Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, before they compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics figure skating competition, iconic singer-songwriter Taylor Swift narrated an introductory video set to one of her hit songs from The Life of a Showgirl.

The video was posted by NBC's Olympics and Paralympics account on social media. Swift gave each member of Team USA a special introduction, sharing anecdotes about their journeys.

Amber. Alysa. Isabeau. Let @taylorswift13 introduce you to the Blade Angels: Three American showgirls on ice. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/rj4K3v5T3F — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

“Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa, and Isabeau — three American showgirls on ice who will capture your heart with their stories,” Swift began as her Life of a Showgirl song “Opalite” plays in the background. “Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she's fought, and how the ones she's lost have meant as much as the wins. Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief.

“As for Alysa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, but then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, every celebration, every performance [is] a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself. And then Isabeau — I mean, she's destiny personified. Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nonna, her grandma, lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink. When you can skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a funny way of showing up,” Swift continued.

How Taylor Swift's introduction for the US Women's Figure Skating Olympics team fits her aesthetic

Of course, “Opalite” being used in the background is fitting. The song was recently released as the second single from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.