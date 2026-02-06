The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Cortina, Italy, are here with the Opening Ceremonies in full swing. During the pagentry, Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular singer on the planet, joined in the festivities.

Swift took the time to record a video message of all the athletes competing, per NBC Sports/Yahoo Sports.

“I just want to say thank you,” she said. “It's just really inspiring and I'm very thankful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life.”

It turns out that Swift had performed at Milan-Cortina during her Eras Tour.

Swift is without question on top of the world without any signs of slowing down. Her most recent album “The Life of Showgirl” has been yet another smash hit selling over 4 million copies. Plus, she is now engaged to Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Plus, this isn't her first go around with the Olympics. In 2024, Swift's song “Baby let the games begin” was featured in a promo for NBC Sports. It also included athletes in the lead up to the Paris games hyping things up.

Among them included in the video were Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky. Additionally, Swift sent well wishes to Biles, Ledecky, and Sha'Carri Richardson, who each won gold medals in Paris.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled from now until Feb. 22. Some of the biggest names in the sporting aspect will include Lindsey Vonn, Erin Jackson, Hilary Knight, and Laila Edwards from the American side of things. At the same time, NHL players make up a huge bulk of the men's hockey teams from all around the globe.