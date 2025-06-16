The National Hockey League is sending its players back to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. After the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, international hockey is abuzz. When the 2026 Olympics kick off in Milan, Team USA will take the Olympic stage looking for revenge for their loss in February. Auston Matthews highlights the first six players named to the American Olympic hockey team.

Auston Matthews will be joined by Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, and Jack Eichel as forwards on Team USA. All four players were key to the Americans' success at the 4 Nations, even with Matthew Tkachuk missing most of the title game due to injury. Defenseman Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy are also part of the preliminary roster. Hughes missed the 4 Nations due to an injury. McAvoy got hurt in their second game of the tournament.

Article Continues Below

The Olympic Gold Medal has evaded the American hockey team since 1980. Through many different formats and player pools, the Americans have not gotten over the hump. They lost the Gold Medal game to Canada in 2002 and 2010. This group needs to beat Canada to slay their own demons from February and the demons of years past.

This is almost the same preliminary roster that Team USA Bill Guerin put together for the 4 Nations Face-Off. They had Adam Fox among their first six, but not Brady Tkachuk. Mike Sullivan will be the Olympic coach and Fox's coach with the Rangers. That increases his chances of making the team after a poor 4 Nations showing.

Team USA did not lock in an Olympic goalie with their first six picks. Connor Hellebuyck recently won the Vezina Trophy as top goalie and Hart Trophy as league MVP, and was sensational in the 4 Nations. He is the heavy favorite to man the net for the Stars and Stripes in Milan.