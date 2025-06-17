Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill was scheduled to race Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles over the weekend of June 21. However, Lyles called off the race for personal reasons. Shortly after the race was called off, Hill shared a hilarious reaction on social media.

The 31-year-old wideout shared an image of Lyles' face photoshopped onto the famous meme of Homer Simpson of “The Simpson's” backing into a hedge. Tyreek Hill shared the image, tagging Noah Lyles in the post, claiming it is Lyles' reaction after seeing Hill run the 100m in the previous weekend.

On June 13, a video of Tyreek Hill running the 100m in 10.15 seconds at the Last Chance Sprint Series in California went viral. It was the first time the Dolphins' wide receiver ran the event since 2014, and he recorded a personal best. Hill is seemingly joking that Noah Lyles didn't want the smoke after seeing the clip of Hill running a 10.15 100m.

Shortly after that race, Tyreek Hill trolled Lyles by posing with a piece of paper that read, “Noah could never.” It was the eight-time Pro Bowler's way of getting back at Lyles, who posed with a similar message back in February after running in a 60m event.

Noah Lyles did not reveal why he pulled out of the 100m race with Tyreek Hill. He did mention, though, that it was for personal reasons and complications. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, and the two can reschedule a race at another time during the summer.

These two have been at each other for quite some time now. It all started when Lyles called out professional athletes for calling themselves “world champions” after winning a title in their sports league based in America. Lyles' technicality brought plenty of criticism, but Hill has been the most vocal about it.

While Tyreek Hill continues to troll and call out Noah Lyles, he's still preparing for the upcoming season for the Dolphins. He hopes to bounce back from a down year after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns. It was the first time since the 2019-20 season in which Hill didn't surpass the 1,200-yard mark.