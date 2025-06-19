Jun 19, 2025 at 11:57 AM ET

Lately, Nike has been dishing out new sneakers. A combination of retro style merged with contemporary sensibilities. The latest athlete to get in on the action is Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

On Thursday, Nike officially announced the release of a limited edition sneaker featuring Chiles, per Erin Lassner of The Hollywood Reporter. Chiles will have her pair of Nike V2K Runs, a retro-themed pair of 2000-era running shoes with a current-day design.

Chile's shoes are custom-made with blue, purple, gray, and white colors under the mantra “That Girl.” The word “That” will be on the left shoe, and the word “Girl” will be on the right shoe.

In 2024, Chiles had a memorable stint at the Paris Olympics. She won a Gold Medal in the team competition and finished with a bronze medal in floor exercise.

Since then, Chiles has utilized her platform to address a variety of issues. Recently, Chiles offered support for mental health awareness in conjunction with NBA player Kevin Love and his Kevin Love Fund.

Chiles has previously collaborated with Nike on the TOGETHXR x Nike women's sports line. She was featured on their “So Win” T-shirts with Chiles on a beam with the famed swoosh in the background.

This is the latest in a lineage of the iconic brand lending its name to gender equality in sports.

Nike's support for women's sports

In 2022, Nike officially launched their “Nike Athlete Think Tank,” a platform for hearing the voices of women in sports. Since then, they have established a $1.3 billion fund to support women's sports organizations.

Furthermore, Nike has Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams in their clothing and shoe lines. They have also featured them in commercials.

In March 2025, Nike partnered with TOGETHXR, the media company founded by former WNBA player Sue Bird, to release a collection of “Everyone Watches Women's Sports” products.