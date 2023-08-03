Demetrious Johnson is still not sure where his future lies when it comes to MMA.

Johnson last competed in May where he successfully defended his ONE Championship flyweight title against Adriano Moraes with a unanimous decision win in their trilogy fight.

Leading up the contest, all the speculation was on whether it would be the former UFC champion's last fight in MMA. After the win, Johnson revealed he'd have to have a behind-closed-doors discussion with his wife before refusing to rule it out in the post-fight press conference.

“We’ll see. I’m still young,” he said. “I’ll be talking to my peers, talking to Urijah Faber. I’m going to reach out to (Georges St-Pierre), I’m going to reach out to Khabib Nurmagomedov. I’m going to talk to these guys. (I’m going to ask them), ‘why did you guys stop?’

“Those guys could’ve kept on fighting. There comes a point in time (where you say), ‘I’m 36 years old, and do I just keep on doing this and give other athletes the opportunity to beat me and add to their legacy?’ So, there’s a lot of stuff that I’ve got to muster up.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So three months on, where does “Mighty Mouse” stand on retirement? For now, things still remain undecided.

“It’s undecided yet, that’s a fair assessment to make right now,” Johnson told MMA Junkie when asked of his current status.

Despite his uncertainty, Johnson is sure of one thing — he is open to a return to action provided it's something that excites him.