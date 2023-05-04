Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

One Championship is making their debut in the United States of America with a stacked fight card and a main event fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. These two will battle it out in the rubber match for the One Championship flyweight title. The first two fights ended in a finish so we can expect a great fight in the third and final installment. With that said, check out our One Championship odds series for our Johnson-Moraes prediction and pick.

Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1) has made a nice career for himself after getting sent over to One Championship in what was a lopsided trade for Ben Askren. Since the move he has gone 5-1 while capturing the flyweight title and he will look to defend it for the first time against Adriano Moraes.

Adriano Moraes (20-4) was the reigning One Championship flyweight champion until Demetrious Johnson came to town. Moraes was able to get the best of him in their first encounter but then Johnson returned the favor and now he is there to settle the score once and for all on Friday night.

Here are the One Championship Odds, courtesy of BetMGM.

One Championship Odds: Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes Odds

Demetrious Johnson: -175

Adriano Moraes: +140

Over 4.5 Rounds: N/A

Under 4.5 Round: N/A

How to Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Demetrious Johnson Will Win

Demetrious Johnson will go down as the flyweight GOAT when it’s all said and done. He deserves that and then some for all that he has done in two of the biggest promotions in all of combat sports. Johnson was finished in their first encounter due to a knee when he was “downed” which is normally an illegal move in the UFC.

Johnson who after that fight now was more worried about that happening again made sure that it wasn’t possible by getting the big knockout win in the fourth round. Johnson even at the tail end of his career is one of the most well-rounded fighters that can beat Moraes anywhere the fight goes but his best path to victory is to stay off the mat with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and just outstrike him on the feet.

Why Adriano Moraes Will Win

Adriano Moraes isn’t much of a spring chicken himself at age 34 but he is absolutely massive for this flyweight division. He is an elite-level grappler that really hasn’t been able to get going in his previous two fights against Johnson but he will need to in order to get his title back.

If he is able to get this fight to the mat he has a good chance of getting the win via submission. We know that Moraes has power on the feet but his grappling is levels above his striking. Once this fight hits the mat it could be very dangerous for Johnson to get the job done.

Final Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute barn burner between two of the best flyweights that One Championship has to offer. This may be the last we see of Demetrious Johnson fighting for our enjoyment so soak it up one last time with a big win to retain his title. He will be able to stuff the takedown attempts of Moraes, and punish him on the feet to either a late finish or a unanimous decision.

Final Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes Prediction & Pick: Demetrious Johnson (-150)