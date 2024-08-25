The Atlanta Braves are having a season to remember—in all the wrong ways. This has been the most injury-riddled season in recent memory for the Braves. Currently, the team has five players from their Opening Day lineup that are on the injured list, with three of those being season-ending. Even third baseman Austin Riley will miss the remainder of the regular season, though Ozzie Albies is set to return in September.

You would think with that many injuries to some of their star players—Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, A.J. Minter—there's no way the Braves would be in playoff contention. But they're currently in second place in the NL East at 70-60, six games back of the Philadelphia Phillies. That's good enough to give Atlanta the last remaining Wild Card spot in the National League, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (+4.5) and San Diego Padres (+2.5) just ahead of them.

Anything could happen, but it seems doubtful the Braves can come back and win their seventh straight NL East division title. Though the Phillies have struggled since coming back from the All-Star break, being one of the worst in baseball with a record of 13-20, the Braves still have just a 9.6% chance of winning the division, with a 77.7% overall chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

Attempting to patchwork this team back together, whether through young prospects or fledgling veterans left on the market to fill the roster, has been a chore for general manager Alex Anthopoulos and skipper Brian Snitker all season long. With just over a month of play to go, it's doubtful that will end as the team hopes to make the postseason for their seventh straight season. At this point, it might be only what's left to come back from the injured list and players on the farm to help out.

Ian Anderson could give a boost to Braves pitching

One player who could provide a much-needed boost to the Braves during the playoff stretch, though not exactly a prospect any longer, is right-hander Ian Anderson. A former first-round pick and highly touted prospect, Anderson has already showcased his ability to perform at the major league level during his previous stints with the Braves over the last few seasons.

Anderson made a memorable MLB debut in the shortened 2020 season, where he quickly became a reliable arm for Atlanta. In just six regular-season starts that year, he posted an impressive 1.95 ERA along with 41 strikeouts over 32.1 innings pitched. His dominance didn't stop there; he carried his success into the postseason by allowing only two earned runs across 18.2 innings, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer under pressure.

The following season in 2021, Anderson continued to be a cornerstone of the Braves' rotation. Over 24 starts, he maintained a solid 3.58 ERA and struck out 124 batters across 128.1 innings. His contributions were pivotal during Atlanta's World Series run, where he once again rose to the occasion by surrendering just three earned runs over 17 postseason innings.

However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for Anderson as he struggled to find consistency, ending the season with a 5.00 ERA over 22 starts. His momentum was further stalled in 2023 due to an injury that limited him to just one start before being sidelined. Despite these setbacks, Anderson has been diligently working his way back, and recent performances suggest he may be ready to make a significant impact once again.

Ian Anderson regaining form back in minors?

Since returning to the minors, Anderson has shown promising signs of regaining his form. Across nine starts spanning four minor league levels this season, he has recorded a respectable 3.55 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 38 innings pitched. His outings with Triple-A Gwinnett have been particularly encouraging, indicating that he's steadily rebuilding his strength and command on the mound.

Considering the Braves' pitching staff and the numerous injuries plaguing the team, promoting Anderson could be a strategic move to bolster the rotation, or perhaps even the bullpen, as they push for a postseason berth. His prior success in high-stakes situations and proven ability to deliver under pressure make him an invaluable asset, especially during the critical final stretch of the season. Plus, if the Braves aren't going to offensively out perform teams, they might as well out pitch them. That, after all, is the name of the game in the postseason.

Moreover, Anderson's familiarity with the team's dynamics and his experience in playoff scenarios provide an added layer of confidence that he can seamlessly reintegrate and contribute effectively. If he continues to demonstrate improvement and consistency in the minors, it would not be surprising to see him donning a Braves uniform again soon, ready to help Atlanta navigate through adversity and strive for postseason success.