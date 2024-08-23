As the Atlanta Braves intensify their playoff campaign, the return of Jorge Soler to the lineup provides a substantial lift. Every game becomes crucial, with the Braves holding a slim 1.5-game lead over the New York Mets in the Wild Card standings. While players like Marcell Ozuna have been having fantastic seasons, the injury bug haunts this Braves squad.

Soler, who missed the last seven games due to a hamstring injury but was not placed on the IL, is back in the lineup on Friday, via Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Positioned second in the batting order and covering right field, Soler’s presence reintroduces a powerful bat and a seasoned playoff veteran back into the fray.

Soler's impact in the lineup

Soler's return to the Braves, who acquired him back from the Giants at the trade deadline, has already been marked by impressive numbers. In just 15 games since rejoining Atlanta, he has slashed .261/.404/.565, adding four home runs and 11 RBIs to his season totals.

He has demonstrated his ability to make an immediate impact and his potential to be a difference-maker in the Braves' lineup during the season's closing stretch. And right now, they need all the help they can get after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. earlier this season to an ACL injury.

The significance of Soler’s return is amplified by his history with the team. He played a crucial role in the Braves' 2021 World Series run, earning World Series MVP honors for his pivotal performances, including multiple key home runs that helped clinch the championship. His proven track record in high-pressure situations makes him an invaluable asset as the Braves aim to replicate their 2021 success.

With Michael Harris II setting the table as the leadoff hitter and Soler following him, the Braves have strategically positioned themselves to maximize offensive output. Soler’s power-hitting capabilities, paired with Harris’ speed and on-base proficiency, create a dynamic one-two punch at the top of the order, setting the stage for the heart of the lineup to drive in runs.

His veteran presence and playoff experience provide a psychological boost to the clubhouse, instilling confidence and a winning mentality among younger players. As the Braves continue their pursuit of the postseason, Soler’s timely return from injury and subsequent performance could prove to be pivotal.

If he can maintain his current form and replicate his 2021 postseason heroics, the Braves could very well find themselves deep in the hunt for another World Series title. As Atlanta fans and the baseball world watch closely, Jorge Soler’s role in this critical period will be key to determining just how far this Braves team can go.