One trade the Charlotte Hornets need to make in the offseason

Charlotte Hornets president Mitch Kupchak has a bunch of moves to make to turn the franchise into a playoff contender again.

The first transaction that will help Kupchak accomplish his goal of turning the organization into a winner is trading veteran small forward Nic Batum as soon as the 2020 offseason begins.

Batum has a player option worth $27.1 million for next season. He’s 100 percent going to pick it up since he won’t make close to that type of money on the open market. Batum averaged just 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22 games prior to the suspension of the season. Kupchak has to get off Batum’s contract as soon as possible, no matter how poor the return is.

The Frenchman’s entire tenure with the Hornets has been awful. It’s time for the franchise to move him and get a versatile small forward who can finish at the rim and space the floor with 3-point shooting. In head coach James Borrego’s offensive system, Charlotte needs all the 3-point shooters they can get.

Batum has been with the Hornets since 2015. He has career averages of 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 286 games with the franchise while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from beyond the arc and 85.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Charlotte made the big mistake of signing Batum to a lucrative five-year, $120 million contract in the summer of 2016 after acquiring him from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015. He’s got one of the worst contracts in the NBA and there’s no way Kupchak is going to get a good return for the Frenchman.

However, Batum becomes a free agent in the offseason of 2021. By trading him this summer, the Hornets at least guarantee they’ll get something in return for Nic, even though it’s going to be a paltry package.

In the post-Kemba Walker era, the Hornets are building around Devonte’ Graham, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and maybe Terry Rozier. We only say “maybe” for Rozier since there were rumors Charlotte had trade talks for Rozier this season.

Nicolas Batum doesn’t fit the Hornets’ timeline whatsoever. He should be moved this offseason at all costs if Charlotte’s front office plays the summer right.