The Charlotte Hornets are engaged in trade discussions surrounding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with several teams eyeing Rutgers guard Ace Bailey, according to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

League sources told Siegel that the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans have shown serious interest in acquiring the pick, anticipating Bailey will be available at No. 4. Brooklyn, in particular, has five first-round selections at its disposal to facilitate a potential deal.

“The Nets, Wizards, and Pelicans are the three teams with serious interest in Bailey, and Brooklyn now has five first-round picks they can use at their disposal in trade talks,” Siegel reported. “Charlotte's main draft targets — Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Khaman Maluach — will be available if a trade-down scenario for Jeff Peterson and his front office.”

Hornets explore trade-down scenarios as Bailey’s stock slips ahead of NBA Draft

Bailey, an 18-year-old 6-foot-10 guard, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and one steal per game in his lone season at Rutgers. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range across 30 games. Despite his production, his draft stock has reportedly slid due to canceled workouts and his decision not to meet with certain teams during the pre-draft process.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Bailey said he has gained over 20 pounds of muscle since the end of the college season. He was listed at 210 pounds at Rutgers but weighed in at 203 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine in early May.

Charlotte is reportedly considering multiple options with its pick, including trading down to target other prospects. Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, both at Duke, and Texas guard Tre Johnson are viewed as potential fits should the Hornets move back in the draft order.

Executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson is overseeing the Hornets’ strategy as the organization continues to build around young cornerstone players.

The 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center and will be televised on ABC and ESPN. The Hornets hold a key position in shaping the top of the draft, with Bailey’s availability potentially triggering a major trade.