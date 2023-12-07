Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will finally have a theatrical release in Japan around 2024, after debates of its 'insensitivity.'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will be releasing in Japan in 2024, Deadline reports from the announcement of the country's local distributor Bitters End.

“After screening the film, we feel Christopher Nolan has created a singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling. And must be seen on the big screen. We invite the audience to watch the film with their own eyes when it comes to Japan.”

As of the moment, there's no exact date for its release yet. However, it's worth noting that the decision reached its finality after extensive discussions concerning the film's subject matter. Particularly Oppenheimer's history in Japan. The biographical epic, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and more explores the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer during the Manhattan Project.

Now, the global release of Oppenheimer began in July. But concerns arose about its presentation in Japan due to the film's focus on the moral and political complexities surrounding the creation of the atom bomb. The movie refrains from explicitly depicting the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, opting for a subjective narrative from Oppenheimer's viewpoint.

Addressing potential controversies, Nolan explained that departing from Oppenheimer's experience would compromise the storytelling's integrity. Earlier this year, the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer trended in Japan. This reflects concerns about online content trivializing nuclear weapons.

With a global gross exceeding $950 million, “Oppenheimer” ranks as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the top biopic of all time. Bitters End, known for handling award contenders, expressed confidence in Nolan's cinematic creation, urging audiences to experience the film on the big screen when it reaches Japanese cinemas.