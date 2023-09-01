Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has officially passed both Deadpool films at the box office and is the second-highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

To date, Oppenheimer has grossed $788 million worldwide. That was enough to pass both Deadpool ($782 million) and its sequel ($785 million). The only film that Oppenheimer trails at the worldwide R-rated box office chart is Joker, Todd Phillips' 2019 Joaquin Phoenix-led film. Joker grossed $1 billion at the box office in 2019.

It's still a long way from dethroning Joker, but Oppenheimer could pass its domestic gross. In six weeks, Oppenheimer has grossed $302 million domestically. Joker grossed $335 million domestically (fourth all-time for an R-rated film).

As of the time of this writing, Oppenheimer is the seventh-highest-grossing R-rated film domestically. It sits behind Deadpool 2 ($324 million) and It ($328 million). To top the chart, it would have to gross over $68 million more in the United States, as 2004's The Passion of the Christ still holds down that spot with $370 million.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Christopher Nolan's latest film is his first since 2020's Tenet. He's known for his Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar. His new film chronicles the career of its titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy), his part in developing the world's first nuclear weapons and the Manhattan Project, and the aftermath.

Despite opening against Barbie — creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon — Oppenheimer has performed well in its own right. It hasn't made $1 billion (yet) like Barbie, but it has taken advantage of little competition (Blue Beetle being the only major release lately) and it's ownership of IMAX auditoriums.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.