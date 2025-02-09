The Dallas Cowboys are filling out their staff after making the stunning decision to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach. Now, the Cowboys are focused on building the rest of the coaching staff, and they have reached down into the college ranks for a number of those hires.

On Sunday, the Cowboys continued to fill out their staff with another key coaching hire. Assistant Oregon football coach Junior Adams is joining the Cowboys as their new wide receivers coach, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

“The Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach Junior Adams as their new WRs coach, according to a source,” Archer reported on X. “Second college coach to join staff with K-State's Conor Riley coming on board as OL coach.”

Both Adams and Riley are intriguing hires for the Cowboys, who are trying to bring some new ideas in for an offense that got a little bit stale at times last season. Of course, having Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb back healthy will be the most important factor, but having some of those fresh minds in the room should also help the unit be a little bit more unique.

Adams was on staff for Oregon football and helped run an elite offense that won a conference championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff last season. Oregon had an explosive passing game due in large part to the elite play from wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart, so the Cowboys are hoping that Adams can bring that to Dallas.

One of the Cowboys' biggest needs is another wide receiver to step up and become a key player alongside Lamb. Right now, defenses are able to key in on the superstar wideout without any other reliable options for Prescott to get the ball to. If Adams can help develop a quality second option in the receiver room, this passing game has a chance to really take off in 2025.